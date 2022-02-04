See bald eagles this month with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The bald eagle is an iconic North American bird of prey. Although their range spans the entire United States, eagle sightings may depend on the season. Billy Fenimore, Eccles Wildlife Education Center Coordinator, said late winter brings bald eagles to Utah as they travel south to escape frozen landscapes.

“These birds are coming from up in Montana, Idaho, Canada, region. And what happens is when we get cold freezes here in the winter up north, and those open lakes, reservoirs freeze over. Now, eagles can't access the fish they enjoy. And ducks (which Eagles enjoy too) can't access the open water, so the ducks migrate south. So what happens is, those Eagles kind of follow that food line, that prey line,” Fenimore said.

When temperatures warm, the eagles will move north again. That makes February the best time to see a bald eagle in Utah. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is holding three free viewing events this month for the public to go out and see the eagles and learn more about them from DWR staff and volunteers. In past years, Fenimore said, up to 50 bald eagles have been seen in a single tree.

The outdoor events will take place in Southern, Central, and Northeastern Utah, and the DWR also offers tips for spotting bald eagles on your own. Fenimore said the Eccles Education Center in Farmington is a good option for those who prefer a more comfortable experience.

“And so if you're not a fan of the cold weather, you can venture into here and we can talk eagles and you can maybe catch sight of them through the spotting scope,” Fenimore said.

DWR staff and volunteers have a wealth of knowledge they are eager to share, Fenimore said. To learn more about bald eagles and where you can see them in Utah, visit wildlife.utah.gov.