Utah Lt. Gov joins Cache Valley leaders for luncheon

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited Cache Valley on Wednesday to share with local women leadership what she had been working on at Capitol Hill.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts hosted a luncheon for female mayors, council members, and business leaders throughout Cache County to connect with Henderson during her visit.

“We reach out and try to get into communities throughout the state,” Henderson told The Herald Journal. “What we try to do in general is make it to all the counties and visit a lot of different places throughout the year.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.