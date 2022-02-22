© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah Lt. Gov joins Cache Valley leaders for luncheon

Utah Public Radio | By Sydney Dahle & The Herald Journal
Published February 22, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
62103dcb0aca2.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks during a luncheon for women leaders on Wednesday in Logan.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited Cache Valley on Wednesday to share with local women leadership what she had been working on at Capitol Hill.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts hosted a luncheon for female mayors, council members, and business leaders throughout Cache County to connect with Henderson during her visit.

“We reach out and try to get into communities throughout the state,” Henderson told The Herald Journal. “What we try to do in general is make it to all the counties and visit a lot of different places throughout the year.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Cache ValleyLt. Gov. Deidre Henderson