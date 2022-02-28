Gov. Cox orders Utah liquor stores to remove Russian products

In a tweet posted to Gov. Spencer Cox’s Twitter on Saturday, an executive order was issued requiring all Russian produced and branded products to be removed from Utah liquor stores.

With this executive order, all Utah liquor stores will be required to remove Russian products from their shelves immediately until the order is rescinded. The decision to make this executive order came about following Russia’s ruthless attacks on Ukraine with Gov. Cox stating that Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and does not wish to support Russian enterprises.

As of now, Cox did not reveal when the order will come to an end.