Utah News

Gov. Cox orders Utah liquor stores to remove Russian products

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 28, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST
poster_fd474769975a43b197fccb15c6e3edda.jpeg
Fox 13
Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order immediately pulling all Russian-made alcohols from state-run liquor stores.

In a tweet posted to Gov. Spencer Cox’s Twitter on Saturday, an executive order was issued requiring all Russian produced and branded products to be removed from Utah liquor stores.

With this executive order, all Utah liquor stores will be required to remove Russian products from their shelves immediately until the order is rescinded. The decision to make this executive order came about following Russia’s ruthless attacks on Ukraine with Gov. Cox stating that Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and does not wish to support Russian enterprises.

As of now, Cox did not reveal when the order will come to an end.

Utah News Executive OrderGov. Spencer CoxRussiaUtah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Jared Gereau
