Gov. Cox urges caution amid surge in human-caused Utah wildfires

Wildfires are raging across Utah, and Gov. Spencer Cox says conditions are worse than last year, despite a similar number of fires.

During his monthly press conference, Cox highlighted several large wildfires burning across the state, fueled by hot, dry, and windy conditions. Fires near Moab, Sevier County, St. George, and Bryce Canyon have already scorched tens of thousands of acres, destroying homes, prompting evacuations, and in one case, even generating a dangerous fire tornado. Containment levels vary, the governor said, but the threat remains high across southern and central Utah.

“Two consecutive years of healthy snow pack have triggered the growth of grasses and brush that have now dried out and are fueling these wildfires," Cox said. "The tinder-dry landscape means every spark has a greater chance of becoming a large and fast-moving wildfire.”

What’s even more troubling, the governor added, is that 72% of Utah wildfires this year were human-caused.

“That's something that we can prevent," he said. "Lightning is out of [our] control. But dragging trailer chains, abandoned campfires, and target shooting in dry brush are not. So once again, please, please, please be vigilant. Use your fire sense — which is really just common sense. And stay clear of active fire zones so our teams can do their jobs.”

On the drought front, Cox warned that water use is up, with reservoir levels dropping 10% in just one month. Meanwhile, he added, the entire state is now experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

“For example," he added, "Box Elder just reported the lowest precipitation on record from April to June.”

The governor highlighted several water-saving incentives and rebates, and also directed residents to a weekly, county-specific lawn watering guide available at slowtheflow.org .

“It's okay to have yellow lawns this year," he said. "We give you permission not to keep them up and keep them green …. Every gallon saved really does make a difference, and I would also — just back on wildfires — encourage everyone to visit utahfireinfo.gov.”

