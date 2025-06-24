Vote to repeal Utah's anti-union law will appear on Nov 2026 ballot

A vote on whether to repeal a law banning public employee unions from negotiating contracts with their government employers won’t be on the ballot until Nov. 3, 2026, Gov. Spencer Cox announced Monday.

The governor had the option of calling a special election to put it before voters during municipal elections this November, but that would have come with some additional costs and logistical challenges.

In 2023, when the state had a special election to replace retiring 2nd Congressional District Rep. Chris Stewart, lawmakers allocated $2.5 million to cover the extra costs.

The matter may not be fully resolved, however. The Legislature can also call a special election, although that would require either the governor convening a special session or the Legislature calling itself into an emergency session.

“We are continuing to have discussions to determine the best path forward for our state,” Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement.

