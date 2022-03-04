© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah leaders support new program designed to send supplies to Ukraine

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published March 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM MST
poster_3cc943f3a052407cbb1da760bc78d8a3.jpeg
Fox 13
Over 1,500 people joined Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at the Stand for Ukraine rally on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Monday.

Designed to help send supplies to Ukraine, a new donation program was announced on Thursday being supported by several Utah leaders.

The state of Utah as well as many benefactors plan on launching a massive campaign aimed to collect monetary and supply donations to help Ukraine during Russia’s invasion of their country. The program will last from March 4 to March 14.

Utah officials such as Gov. Spencer Cox, his wife Abby Cox, and several others enlisted the help of Utahns and businesses around the state to send in a variety of supplies such as shoes, socks, diapers, and other everyday items.

All donated items can be dropped off at Vivint Arena, Smith’s ballpark, Megaplex theaters, and the Daybreak community where they’ll be flown to Europe through an Intermountain life flight plane.

Gov. Cox also commented about whether or not Utah would be accepting Ukrainian refugees, saying that people should plan on it.

As of now, the timeline for when donations will be sent is still in development.

Utah News UkraineDonations
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau