Utah leaders support new program designed to send supplies to Ukraine

Designed to help send supplies to Ukraine, a new donation program was announced on Thursday being supported by several Utah leaders.

The state of Utah as well as many benefactors plan on launching a massive campaign aimed to collect monetary and supply donations to help Ukraine during Russia’s invasion of their country. The program will last from March 4 to March 14.

Utah officials such as Gov. Spencer Cox, his wife Abby Cox, and several others enlisted the help of Utahns and businesses around the state to send in a variety of supplies such as shoes, socks, diapers, and other everyday items.

All donated items can be dropped off at Vivint Arena, Smith’s ballpark, Megaplex theaters, and the Daybreak community where they’ll be flown to Europe through an Intermountain life flight plane.

Gov. Cox also commented about whether or not Utah would be accepting Ukrainian refugees, saying that people should plan on it.

As of now, the timeline for when donations will be sent is still in development.