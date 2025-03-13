© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Ukraine, Canada, tariffs, and the 2025 Utah Legislative Session post-mortem

By Natalie Gochnour,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published March 13, 2025 at 11:11 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss Secretary of State Marco Rubio's ceasefire talks with Ukraine, Canada's new prime minister, tariffs, and the subjective probability of a recession. They also discuss Elon Musk's comments on cutting public programs and take a look back on the 2025 legislative session, including the end of universal vote-by-mail and the flag ban on public property.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Natalie Gochnour
Dan McCay
R-Riverton
Shireen Ghorbani
