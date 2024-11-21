Ukraine, federal legislation, and Trump's cabinet appointments

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the U.S. embassy in Kyiv shutting down ahead of possible Russian attacks, the bill that would allow presidents to label nonprofits as "terrorist-supporting organizations," the efforts in the House to clarify President-elect Trump can't run a third time, and the national picture emerging from the presidential election results. They also discuss Trump's cabinet appointments, the controversy surrounding former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Trump tapping him for attorney general, Trump tapping RFK Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services Department, Dr. Mehmet Oz to oversee Medicare and Medicaid offices, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead the Interior Department, and the decision to have Sen. Mike Lee lead the Senate's energy and natural resources committee.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.