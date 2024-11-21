© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing interruptions on 97.3 in Cedar City due to power outages. Listen here or on the UPR app anytime, anywhere.
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Ukraine, federal legislation, and Trump's cabinet appointments

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:02 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the U.S. embassy in Kyiv shutting down ahead of possible Russian attacks, the bill that would allow presidents to label nonprofits as "terrorist-supporting organizations," the efforts in the House to clarify President-elect Trump can't run a third time, and the national picture emerging from the presidential election results. They also discuss Trump's cabinet appointments, the controversy surrounding former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Trump tapping him for attorney general, Trump tapping RFK Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services Department, Dr. Mehmet Oz to oversee Medicare and Medicaid offices, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead the Interior Department, and the decision to have Sen. Mike Lee lead the Senate's energy and natural resources committee.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle UkraineNon-profit OrganizationsPresident Donald TrumpEnergyUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content