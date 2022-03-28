© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today is New Member Monday! Help us reach our challenge by making your first-ever gift to UPR right now.
Utah News

Stop and pop: First soda shop opens in Nibley

Utah Public Radio | By Sydney Dahle & The Herald Journal
Published March 28, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
623e453b1b2eb.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Emma Cantwell, left, and Kenzie Everton make drinks at Ginny’s Pit Stop on Thursday in Nibley.

Looking for a refreshing drink in the coming spring days? Nibley’s first soda shop, Ginny’s Pit Stop, has got you covered.

Founded by sisters Becky Johnson and Marilee Warnick, the new soda shop operates out of the former Bob’s Service Station on the corner of 25 West 3200 South — a business once owned by the sisters’ parents, Bob and Ginny.

The service station functioned on its own for many years until 2010 when it started getting leased out to other mechanics. But in October of 2021, Johnson and Warnick decided it was time to bring the building back to life.

“I wanted to do something that I could do and I didn’t have to depend on anyone else to do,” Johnson said. “I thought, if I can make cookies and the kids can do sodas, that will be easy.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News NibleyCache ValleyLocal Business