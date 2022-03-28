Stop and pop: First soda shop opens in Nibley

Looking for a refreshing drink in the coming spring days? Nibley’s first soda shop, Ginny’s Pit Stop, has got you covered.

Founded by sisters Becky Johnson and Marilee Warnick, the new soda shop operates out of the former Bob’s Service Station on the corner of 25 West 3200 South — a business once owned by the sisters’ parents, Bob and Ginny.

The service station functioned on its own for many years until 2010 when it started getting leased out to other mechanics. But in October of 2021, Johnson and Warnick decided it was time to bring the building back to life.

“I wanted to do something that I could do and I didn’t have to depend on anyone else to do,” Johnson said. “I thought, if I can make cookies and the kids can do sodas, that will be easy.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.