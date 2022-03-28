Utah doctor welcomed home by family after volunteering in Ukraine

After spending a week volunteering in Ukraine providing help in hospitals and orphanages, a Utah doctor has finally returned home.

Dr. Gordon Duval, a Tooele-based pediatrician, was welcomed home by his family at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday after treating refugees in Ukraine and distributing medical supplies that came from Utah.

Working with August Mission, a non-profit group, Duval had traveled to Ukraine to assist refugees in need of medical care and managed to help transport thousands of dollars worth of supplies to medical teams. The bulk of the medical supplies were sent to a hospital east of Lviv, according to Duval. The thousands of dollars worth of supplies were raised by Duval leading up to his trip and miraculously, he was able to transport all of them in 21 suitcases.

The founder of August Mission, Bruce Roberts, says that because of the success behind Duval’s trip, the local non-profit group is planning on sending two more volunteer doctors to Ukraine next week.