© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR doesn’t happen without YOU! We need your help right now to reach our vital fundraising goal…GIVE NOW
Utah News

Sky View soccer coach arrested for sexting with an undercover cop posing as teen girl

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT
28707282.jpeg
Spenser Heaps
/
Deseret News
Jorge Alejandro Cruz pictured after the Bobcats won the state 4A boys soccer championship in 2019.

Sky View High School’s boys soccer coach was arrested on Wednesday after sexting with an undercover police officer who posed as a 13-year-old girl.

48-year-old Jorge Alejandro Cruz, a resident of Logan, was booked into the Cache County Jail with three counts of enticing a minor and four counts of dealing harmful materials to a minor.

Cruz had begun his explicit conversations with the undercover officer in December before it escalated to him sharing nude photos. Cruz reportedly asked to meet with the minor in February but canceled the meeting soon after.

According to an affidavit, police discovered that Cruz is a youth soccer coach for multiple teams including the Sky View Bobcats where he had served as their head coach for five years. Following his arrest, Cruz was placed on administrative leave, according to Cache Valley Daily.

Tags

Utah News Child PredatorsSky View High School
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau