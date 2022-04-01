Sky View soccer coach arrested for sexting with an undercover cop posing as teen girl

Sky View High School’s boys soccer coach was arrested on Wednesday after sexting with an undercover police officer who posed as a 13-year-old girl.

48-year-old Jorge Alejandro Cruz, a resident of Logan, was booked into the Cache County Jail with three counts of enticing a minor and four counts of dealing harmful materials to a minor.

Cruz had begun his explicit conversations with the undercover officer in December before it escalated to him sharing nude photos. Cruz reportedly asked to meet with the minor in February but canceled the meeting soon after.

According to an affidavit, police discovered that Cruz is a youth soccer coach for multiple teams including the Sky View Bobcats where he had served as their head coach for five years. Following his arrest, Cruz was placed on administrative leave, according to Cache Valley Daily.