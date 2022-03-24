School district: Call directed at Sky View was 'bomb threat'

A threatening call directed at Sky View High School on Monday was a “bomb threat,” according to Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the incident after a concerning call was made to dispatch. In a news release, the sheriff’s office characterized the call as “threatening” and “criminal in nature.”

According to Smith, the school went into a shelter-in-place protocol lasting nearly two hours, with students sheltered in several locations as a result of a lunch period.

Scanner traffic indicated law enforcement searched rooms throughout the school as well as student backpacks. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

