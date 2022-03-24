© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

School district: Call directed at Sky View was 'bomb threat'

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published March 24, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
623ba546d52ec.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Cache County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a bomb threat at Sky View High School on Monday.

A threatening call directed at Sky View High School on Monday was a “bomb threat,” according to Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the incident after a concerning call was made to dispatch. In a news release, the sheriff’s office characterized the call as “threatening” and “criminal in nature.”

According to Smith, the school went into a shelter-in-place protocol lasting nearly two hours, with students sheltered in several locations as a result of a lunch period.

Scanner traffic indicated law enforcement searched rooms throughout the school as well as student backpacks. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Bomb ThreatSky View High School