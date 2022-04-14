Amber Alert issued for three missing children from Utah

An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday evening for three missing Utah children who may be with their mother in South Dakota.

According to police, the incident is being investigated as a custodial abduction by the mother of the three children, Conchita Leona Peralta, who does not have legal custody over them.

Peralta’s three children, 8-year-old Kristian Martinez-Peralta, 6-year-old Francisco Martinez-Peralta, and 3-month-old Fermin Figueroa-Peralta, were last seen in Salt Lake City but are currently believed to be in or around North Eagle Butte, South Dakota with their mother and 33-year-old Fermin Figeuroa-Luque.

The investigation began Wednesday after state officials notified police about a court order ruling Peralta to surrender her children, but they didn’t get a response upon contacting her. Peralta is believed to have fled into South Dakota with her three children by local officials.

Salt Lake officials have been working with the Utah Department of Public Safety to issue an Amber Alert in South Dakota, meaning that residents in Utah won’t receive any alerts on their phone due to the children most likely being out of state.