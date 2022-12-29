Utah AMBER Alert canceled after teen is found in Nebraska

A Utah AMBER Alert regarding a missing 13-year-old teenager from Layton has been canceled after the teen was found in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The teen was believed to have been abducted by 26-year-old non-relative Aaron Zeman, a resident of Arizona. Police say that Zeman initially communicated with the teen over the internet and that the teen left his home Monday night to go meet with the suspect.

Police were first tipped off after a gas station attendant called them after feeling something “off” between the victim and suspect. The following Tuesday morning, the teen’s parents told Layton Police that their son had gone missing, according to Lt. Travis Lyman.

Beth Cooper, a close friend of the teen’s family, says that the boy comes from a loving household and lives in a safe environment, having grown up with two loving parents. Cooper says that the situation wasn’t about him trying to run away, it was him being manipulated by someone pretending to be somebody else.

Lyman revealed that the parents had also made a police report about their son talking to the 26-year-old suspect several weeks ago and that finding the teen became their highest priority. Fortunately, the two were found and the suspect is in custody.