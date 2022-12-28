AMBER Alert issued for abduction of 13-year-old near Layton

An AMBER Alert has been issued for the abduction of a teenager in the Layton area.

Law enforcement believes 13-year-old Evan McConney communicated with 25-year-old Hunter Fox online and left his home late Monday night to meet, according to the alert. Both are believed to be traveling southbound to Arizona or Texas.

Mcconney is said to be 5 feet 4 inches white male and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes. The alert states he was wearing a black hooded windbreaker, a white T-shirt with a blue and yellow bunny skull and bones logo, and Vans shoes.

