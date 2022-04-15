Cache County Council meeting tension spills over into office confrontation; police investigating

Tensions rose in the Cache County Council meeting on Tuesday after County Executive David Zook accused council members of a personal attack, and a confrontation that took place after the meeting between Zook and Councilmember Paul Borup is now being investigated by police.

Conversation in the meeting first grew heated when it was found that, despite the council’s March 29 decision to cancel Zook’s current contract with a lobbyist group in exchange for one that they themselves would fund, Zook had yet to cancel the standing contract.

“I thought we were very clear,” Borup said. “That should’ve been canceled.”

Tension rose further when Borup moved to transfer funds from the executive’s budget to fund a policy analyst for the council. Currently, a policy analyst is funded 30% from the County Council, 55% from the executive, and 15% under the airport authority. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

