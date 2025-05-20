Utah's biggest house has no buyers, so the Disney-themed mansion is going to auction

Utah’s largest home, a sprawling Disney-themed mansion originally listed for $34.5 million in December, has yet to find a buyer willing to meet that price.

Now, the unique property is heading to auction.

Bidders will have the chance to own this one-of-a-kind private residence near 200 East and 7000 South in Hyrum, which features whimsical nods to the “Happiest Place on Earth” — including rooms inspired by “Swiss Family Robinson,” a full-scale replica of Disneyland’s “Tiki Room,” an underground “Star Wars” tunnel, and a “Cars”-themed raceway.

While bidders might not need to shell out the full $34.5 million, participation in the auction requires a $100,000 refundable deposit.

The auction house Concierge Auctions is seeking “starting bids up to $8M,” according to a listing on its website.

The listing says bidding will begin June 5 at 2 p.m. Mountain time, and end at 2 p.m. on June 18.

The home earns the title of Utah’s largest because of its two massive structures:



A five-level main house, which includes eight bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a dining room that seats 42 guests, two bunk rooms and multiple greeting areas.

An incomplete pool barn, which will sport an 16-vehicle garage, along with an indoor swimming pool, exercise room and an open event-space area.

Kerry Oman, associate broker at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty and the home’s listing agent, said the estate was originally built as a gathering place for a Cache Valley family. A future owner, he said, could easily use the property as a family or corporate retreat.

Because a 140-foot-long tunnel connects the two buildings, Oman said, the structures, sitting on more than 150 acres, count as one home — reportedly making it the bulkiest in the state.