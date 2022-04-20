Cache County deputies shoot home robbery suspect following high-speed pursuit

A man has been shot and hospitalized after robbing a Wellsville home and sparking a police chase that ended in Paradise.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the man had broken into a home in Wellsville armed with an AR15 rifle and stole the homeowner’s van. After he had left, the victims of the robbery reported it by calling 911, alerting local authorities. The suspect was later located with the van and fled from deputies as they attempted a traffic stop.

Beginning a high-speed pursuit that started in Wellsville and continued through Nibley, the chase ended in Paradise with a shootout. After being shot by a deputy, the suspect was transported to the Logan Regional Hospital and is currently in an unknown condition.

Because of there being an officer-involved shooting , the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team has begun leading an investigation into what instigated the shootout.