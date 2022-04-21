Male suspect of Cache County officer-involved shooting identified

The man who allegedly robbed a Wellsville home before a high-speed police chase has been identified by officials.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie from Draper, Utah. The announcement was made by Sheriff D. Chad Jensen of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, who explained in a press release that Washakie wasn’t known in the area. Jensen also revealed that Washakie is currently on parole from the Utah State Prison.

Shot by police officers on Tuesday following a home robbery and a high-speed police chase, one that ended in a shootout in Paradise, Washakie was released in stable condition from the hospital and transported back to the state prison, according to Jensen.

Jensen also added in an update that two deputies from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on paid administrative leave as investigations are being completed. The aggravated burglary case and internal investigation are being conducted by The Northern Utah Critical Incident team.