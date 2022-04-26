U.S. Army to test drone swarm over Utah desert

During an international exercise, the U.S. army will deploy a swarm of up to 30 tiny drones later this month over the Utah desert as part of a networking test.

In a report made by The Warzone, the swarm is the largest collection of drones the army has ever tested. It will launch at the Army’s 2022 Experimental Demonstration Exercise. The event will take place from April 25 to May 12 near Salt Lake City at the Dugway Proving Ground.

The drones are set to be deployed from multiple different sources such as planes, ground personnel, and ground vehicles. After being launched, they will network together and fly toward an assault landing zone.

Major General Walter Rugen, head of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team, says that there will be an expansive use of electronic warfare and this test will showcase an expansive use of the army’s interactive drone swarm.