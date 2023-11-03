© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Jump in LDS mission numbers and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published November 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT
Darren Ray at The Inn Between hospice and care center in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Darren Ray at The Inn Between hospice and care center in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Amid “strong growth” in missionaries and converts, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans a huge jump in the number of missions. A Salt Lake City man slept in a park while fighting cancer; He says he “was unsheltered...because of circumstance.” And Utah’s empty parking lots could see future drone and air taxi takeoffs.

Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Paighten Harkins and Tim Fitzpatrick, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah’s empty parking lots possibly being used for future drone and air taxi takeoffs.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
