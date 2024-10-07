'Killer Robots' with Paul Mozur on Monday's Access Utah

Utah Tech University’s Human-Tech speaker series will feature New York Times global technology correspondent Paul Mozur. His talk is titled The Killer Robots Have Arrived: The Actions & Ethics of AI in a Changed World and will explore the rapid changes that AI has brought to a surprising space: warfare. Mozur’s work with the Times has explored the introduction of AI to “off-the-shelf” drones that Ukrainian tech entrepreneurs have developed as part of Ukraine’s war with Russia. While these innovations have allowed Ukraine to resist a much stronger foe, they also have raised a very difficult question: Who pulls the trigger?

The talk is Oct. 9 at 4 PM in the Zion Room on the Utah Tech University campus and will be in discussion with UT philosophy faculty, Dr. John Wolfe and Dr. Emma Prendergast. The event is co-sponsored by the UT College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Utah Tech Academic Affairs, and the UT Speaker Fellows Program.

Paul Mozur is the global technology correspondent for The New York Times, based in Taipei. Previously he wrote about technology and politics in Asia from Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Seoul. He was part of the team that won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for public service for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. He grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Dartmouth College with a double major in English literature and East Asian studies.