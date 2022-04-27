© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Utah ranked dead last in study on most gambling-addicted states

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 27, 2022 at 8:43 AM MDT
aidan-howe-xrR-Kr2zppo-unsplash.jpg
Aidan Howe
/
Unsplash

According to a recent study focusing on gambling addictions in each state, Utah ranked dead last across the entire country.

In WalletHub’s recent study, Utah was ranked at No. 50 in terms of gambling addiction and Nevada was ranked in first place. Nevada had also topped the list of “Most Casinos per Capita” and “Most Gaming Machines per Capita.”

While Utah may be the least gambling-addicted state according to WalletHub, it wasn’t one of the states that had tied for “Fewest Casinos per Capita,” as Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and New Hampshire all tied for that title. Utah did however tie with Hawaii, Georgia, South Carolina, New Hampshire, and Tennessee for states with the “Fewest Gaming Machines per Capita.”

The study was conducted using data that gauged the most gambling-friendly states alongside other states that had reported the most problems and treatment associated with it.

Tags

Utah News GamblingWalletHub
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
