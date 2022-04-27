Utah ranked dead last in study on most gambling-addicted states

According to a recent study focusing on gambling addictions in each state, Utah ranked dead last across the entire country.

In WalletHub’s recent study, Utah was ranked at No. 50 in terms of gambling addiction and Nevada was ranked in first place. Nevada had also topped the list of “Most Casinos per Capita” and “Most Gaming Machines per Capita.”

While Utah may be the least gambling-addicted state according to WalletHub, it wasn’t one of the states that had tied for “Fewest Casinos per Capita,” as Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and New Hampshire all tied for that title. Utah did however tie with Hawaii, Georgia, South Carolina, New Hampshire, and Tennessee for states with the “Fewest Gaming Machines per Capita.”

The study was conducted using data that gauged the most gambling-friendly states alongside other states that had reported the most problems and treatment associated with it.