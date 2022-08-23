Utah ranked as the worst state for women’s equality according to study

According to a new WalletHub study, Utah is ranked dead-last for women’s equality and rights across the entire nation.

The study focused on three main categories determining where women receive the most equality and Utah ranked near the bottom in each of them, resulting in its overall last place ranking.

Utah ranked 42nd in Political Empowerment, 48th in Workplace Environment, and 50th in Education & Health. It was also last when it came to the largest income gap between men and women as well as education attainment gap and work hours gap.

In the study, New Mexico, Nevada, California, New York, and Vermont are the top states for women’s rights.