Utah ranked among the top 20 hardest-working states in America

A new report by WalletHub ranks Utah as one of the hardest working states in America.

The report was split apart into multiple categories with Utah ranking among the top in several of them, giving the beehive state the opportunity to break into the top 20 overall ranking.

Overall, Utah managed to rank number 16 in WalletHub’s entire report.

Utah claimed a top spot in several categories including average leisure time spent per day and annual volunteer hours per resident. The state also came in second place for employment rate, with the Department of Workforce Services claiming that Utah’s unemployment rate is at an estimated 2.0% with the national unemployment rating being 3.5%.

The only thing that held Utah back was the fact that it came in last place over average hours worked per week by employees.