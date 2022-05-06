Principal of Heritage Elementary to be awarded Outstanding Administrator of the Year

The hallways of Heritage Elementary School were filled with cheers of congratulations Tuesday afternoon, after a surprise announcement that principal Lance Robins would be awarded Outstanding Administrator of the Year award for the state of Utah.

When Robins went to work that morning, he had no clue administrators and parents were planning to make the announcement. Kids were allowed to leave their classes early and fill the halls in celebration of their principal.

“It’s our hope that you will always look up to this person and remember how this person was your biggest cheerleader and how they made you feel,” announced Jami Stokes, a member of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association. “This person is someone who puts their heart and soul into serving this school and making sure it is a positive place for learning and growth. These actions don’t go unnoticed.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.