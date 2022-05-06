Utah will soon see a dark red moon during an upcoming lunar eclipse

The moon will soon turn blood red months ahead of Halloween as the first lunar eclipse of the year approaches.

According to Space.com, the full Flower Moon will enter the Earth’s shadow at 9:29 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 and will cause our planet’s satellite to turn a dark shade of red for several hours.

About an hour after the eclipse first begins it will reach maximum eclipse, the moment when the moon is at its closest to the center of the shadow.

Maximum eclipse will be reached in Utah at 10:11 p.m. and the eclipse will reportedly end at 10:53 p.m.