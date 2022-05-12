Infrastructure funds to repair water systems in the West

The U.S. department of the interior this week announced a new round of funding for water projects. $240 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law is being allocated for improvements across 11 states.

The money will help repair aging water systems across the West, covering everything from canals in Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada to a pipeline in Utah. Projects in Colorado and California will also get funding for repairs.

Conservation groups say there’s an urgent need for federal spending on Water projects in the West, as water supplies are strained by more than two decades of drought.