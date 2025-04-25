Daily news: International students’ records are being reinstated weeks after deletion

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, April 25. In this edition:



A rural Utah community celebrates the completion of a project to bring in running water

Graduation celebrations honoring diverse groups are largely absent in Utah this year

International Utah students’ records are being reinstated weeks after they were abruptly deleted by the federal government.

Earlier this month, dozens of international students across the state had their visas revoked and Student and Exchange visitor Information System records deleted, which effectively ends their lawful status in the U.S. — often without the school or students being notified.

ACLU Utah filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of eight of those international students, claiming the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had done this unlawfully and also violated Fifth Amendment rights by not notifying students or giving them a chance to contest the decision.

Now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has begun reversing the termination of student records, according to one of the immigration attorneys with the lawsuit.

Visas have not been returned, however, which means students cannot re-enter the country if they leave.

Rural Utah community celebrates the completion of their running water project

Navajo and Utah leaders are celebrating the completion of a project to bring clean, running drinking water to a rural community in southeast Utah.

The Westwater Drinking Project is the second phase of a two-part effort in the community of Westwater, located just outside Blanding in southeast Utah.

The first phase brought electricity to the community in September 2022, and now every household also has access to running water.

Funding for the project came from both the Navajo Nation and the state of Utah, with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority owning and operating the Westwater system, San Jan County acting as the fiscal agent, and Blanding supplying drinking water.

Even with this project complete, efforts continue to find long-term wastewater solutions for the Westwater community.

Graduation celebrations for diverse groups are largely absent in Utah this year

Graduation celebrations focused on diverse communities have largely ended at Utah university graduations this year due to the state’s elimination of diversity initiatives.

These events, known as affinity celebrations, are smaller commencements inviting those of certain subgroups that may have faced additional challenges getting their diploma, such as Latino and LGBTQ+ students.

They’ve been a staple at universities across the country, including some in Utah, but this year, they’re largely absent.

Weber State University and Utah State University both confirmed there would be no affinity celebrations this year to remain in compliance with Utah’s law banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or practices at public universities.

The affinity ceremonies that will occur this year are being organized by student clubs, which aren’t beholden to the law’s guidelines.