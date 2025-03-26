© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Utah Water Research Laboratory celebrates 60th anniversary

Utah Public Radio | By Erin Lewis
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM MDT
Water runs under a bridge that leads to a large building.
1 of 5  — IMG_8310.jpg
The Utah Water Research Laboratory is celebrating its 60th Anniversary, having opened in 1965.
Erin Lewis
People sit at tables watching a presentation.
2 of 5  — IMG_8302.jpg
David Tarboton speaks to Spring Runoff Conference attendees at the Cache County Event Center about the history and celebration of the Utah Water Research Lab.
Erin Lewis
Two researchers stand on either side of a laboratory hood.
3 of 5  — IMG_8323.jpg
Monika Madhiyan and her fellow lab member, Mallory Liebes, discuss their water chemistry research in front of a LED photoreactor built by Liebes.
Erin Lewis
Woman stands behind a lab bench in a bigger lab space with many lab benches in the background.
4 of 5  — IMG_8330.jpg
Monika Madhiyan takes us through their shared laboratory space at the Utah Water Research Laboratory, where many graduate students work on water-related experiments.
Erin Lewis
Trees frame a river below and building above.
5 of 5  — IMG_8318.jpg
The 2025 Spring Runoff Conference featured a celebration of the Utah Water Research Laboratory, featuring tours of the facility.
Erin Lewis

“The Utah Water Research Lab is one of the few academic or institution based water research labs in the United States and that really drew me to come to the Utah Water research lab.”

That was USU Civil and Environmental Engineering graduate student, Monika Madhiyan, who showed me around the Utah Water Research Laboratory during their 60th anniversary celebration on Tuesday.

The facility has been a pillar of water research since its opening in 1965, working with state and federal agencies to address critical water issues.

David Tarboton is the Director of the Utah Water Research Laboratory and has been at the facility for 35 years.

“We look at all aspects of water, from the hydrology, the quantity of water that's in the streams, the quality, whether it be harmful algal blooms, emerging contaminants such as forever chemicals, PFAs to the hydraulics of it. We are able to draw flow from the Logan river model dam spillways that need to be tested to make sure that they can safely carry the flows that they they need to.”

The facility hosts around 50-60 graduate students, along with numerous faculty and staff, all working on understanding and developing solutions to water-related issues.

“I think the research that we do in the lab is ultimately aimed to apply to the real world. So for example, I look at singlet oxygen generation from dissolved organic matter. And even though that is very chemistry heavy, the results from our research can be beneficial when someone is trying to model the fate and transformation of pollutants in water,” explained Madhiyan.

The Utah Water Research Lab hopes to bring many more years of research to the Utah community.

“I hope the lab continues to serve the state through water research that's practical, impartial, and can inform policy,” Tarboton shared.
Erin Lewis
Erin Lewis is a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a PhD Candidate in the biology department at Utah State University. She is passionate about fostering curiosity and communicating science to the public. At USU she studies how anthropogenic disturbances are impacting wildlife, particularly the effects of tourism-induced dietary shifts in endangered Bahamian Rock Iguana populations. In her free time she enjoys reading, painting and getting outside with her dog, Hazel.
