A pediatrics care coordinator's advice during the formula shortage

Parents across the country are significantly concerned about the 43 percent drop in baby formula availability.

The national shortage of baby formula is deeply concerning parents of infants and expectant mothers as well. This situation becomes even more frightening for Utah mothers as approximately 45,000 newborns are welcomed in the state every year.

Mindy Buttars, a care coordinator for Utah Valley Pediatrics, said her role as a care coordinator and certified lactation consultant is to help moms adjust to the feeding needs of their babies. The baby formula shortage has only sparked new questions and concerns, especially for young Utah moms who are already balancing work, school and raising a young family.

“With the formula shortage, it’s just been a ton of answering questions, finding resources for moms, getting information, talking to our formula reps, kind of figuring out where we’re at so we can help our patients,” Buttars said.

Buttars has more recently put together a list of suggestions and advice for mothers who are concerned about how they will be able to provide nutritional needs for their babies during this time. She specifically stressed the importance of not being brand conscious anymore when it comes to choosing formula for your infant.

“We hear most about a couple of big brands, enfamil and similac," Buttars said. "There's tons of marketing that goes into those particular companies, but there are lots of other brands. Kirkland has a brand, Walmart has a brand, Sam's club has a brand, so basically if you’re able to find formulas similar to what you have now, you should get that.”

The list ranges from where to acquire formula to safe suggestions of what to use instead of formula once an infant becomes older and stronger. Buttars said using social media or online shopping websites is a great way to find formulas instead of being met with empty shelves at the store.

“Amazon, I’ve been checking everyday," Buttars said. "Friday, there wasn’t some available but yesterday there was, so I think it could be changing as quickly as last night to tomorrow morning, it could change. So parents just being diligent about looking.”

Buttars lastly mentions that it is important not to hoard formula if you see it in stores, but remember that others are desperately searching for ways to feed their babies as well.

Buttars' list is included below:

