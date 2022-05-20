Mendon, Cache County plan comeback for popular mountain biking trail

Wayne’s Loop, a popular mountain biking and hiking trail that was closed in June of last year, is scheduled to make a comeback sometime during 2023 or 2024 as Mendon city and Cache County are working together to provide adequate accessibility to the area.

According to County Executive David Zook, the trail, which was originally created by volunteers, grew more and more popular as people searched for outdoor recreational activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, the popularity of the trail led to its end as the city of Mendon closed the trail.

“The trail was shut down because of the fact that it was just unmanageable,” Zook said. “Too many people coming out, nowhere for people to park, it was creating issues with dust on the road, there were safety concerns.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

