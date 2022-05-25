© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

No charges result from Cache County office incidents

The Herald Journal | By Brock Marchant
Published May 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT
A headshot of Paul Borup and a headshot of David Zook.
The Herald Journal

According to a report from the Brigham City Police Department, Cache County Council Vice Chair Paul Borup’s actions on April 12 did not constitute a crime.

Borup believes the report on the confrontation between he and County Executive David Zook paints a different picture than Zook’s public comments.

“I’m sorry that something simple got so blown out of proportion,” Borup said in an interview with The Herald Journal. “I think if we’re accurate with what happened, there wouldn’t really have been a story.”

According to Zook, Borup’s actions — criminal or not — were inappropriate and should not be downplayed. Read more at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News David ZookPaul BorupCache County
