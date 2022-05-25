No charges result from Cache County office incidents

According to a report from the Brigham City Police Department, Cache County Council Vice Chair Paul Borup’s actions on April 12 did not constitute a crime.

Borup believes the report on the confrontation between he and County Executive David Zook paints a different picture than Zook’s public comments.

“I’m sorry that something simple got so blown out of proportion,” Borup said in an interview with The Herald Journal. “I think if we’re accurate with what happened, there wouldn’t really have been a story.”

According to Zook, Borup’s actions — criminal or not — were inappropriate and should not be downplayed. Read more at hjnews.com.

