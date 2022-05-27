Utah parents looking to homeschool their children after Texas school shooting

Following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, parents across the nation have been looking for alternate ways to give their kids an education. Many are now considering homeschooling.

Ogden local Brittney Fox is the mother of two sons, 10-year-old Dominic Goccia and 8-year-old Jayden Fox, who had attended Shadow Valley Elementary School up until Wednesday morning. Fox had called their school to let them know that they won’t be attending classes for the rest of the school year. Fox went on to create a Facebook post saying that she will most likely keep them home for the 2023 school year as well, opting to homeschool them moving forward.

Fox’s decision to home-school her kids was influenced by the tragic shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School earlier this week. She believes that there are so many factors going into the dangers of a school shooting and she doesn’t want to just sit around and wait for something to happen.

Fox and her boys, who expressed their feelings about not feeling safe, hope to see changes made to prevent future tragedies from happening.