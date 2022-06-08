Utah breaks yet another gas price record, state average nears $5

Gas prices are continuing to soar throughout the state of Utah with the average price of gas nearing $5.

On June 7, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.96 officially making it the highest recorded average throughout the state of Utah, and prices have continued to increase at an alarming rate.

Within one month, Utah’s gas has increased in price by 46 cents. According to a report by AAA, 27 cents of that increase was just in the last week. AAA also reported that the national average price for gas was $4.92 on Tuesday.

According to GasBuddy, a fuel-savings website, Utah still has the cheapest gas among states west of the Rocky Mountains but is still one of the nation’s highest priced states.