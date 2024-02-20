Tuesday PM Headlines: Ranked-choice voting system, new art exhibition, gas prices in Utah

Utah voters prefer ranked-choice voting according to recent survey

According to a new survey from the Sutherland Institute, the majority of voters in Utah are in favor of ranked-choice voting as an option.

A ranked-choice voting system allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

The survey stated that 60% of Utah’s potential voters think that ranked-choice voting should remain an option for the local elections and 51% of Utah voters are interested in using a ranked-choice ballot for their own city or town elections.



A new art exhibition will take place in Ogden

A new exhibition is opening at Ogden Contemporary Arts. It will be called, “Healing Palette of Mystical Mestizaje.”

The artist behind it all is Luis Alvaro Sahagun Nuno. The exhibit will run from March 1 to April 21.

The purpose of this exhibition is to invite all to explore the interplay between identity, healing practices, and contemporary art. Nuno is a multidisciplinary artist and focuses on painting, performances, and sculptures that confront the inescapability of race.



Gas prices in Utah

As of Monday, Feb. 19, Utah gas prices are catching up to the national average of $3.27. AAA says gas is about $2.93 per gallon in most Utah counties.

In Beaver and Wayne counties, it’s already over three dollars for regular gas. Gas prices are still considerably cheaper than this time in 2023 when gas in Utah was around $3.77 per gallon.