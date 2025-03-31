Here's how much you'll pay in tuition at Utah colleges next year

After years of scrutiny for rubber-stamping tuition hikes, Utah’s higher education board met Friday and approved some of the lowest increases in recent state record.

For nearly six hours, Utah Board of Higher Education leaders deliberated and debated over every detail of the requests from each of the state’s eight public colleges and universities. In the end, they approved small increases for all, adding to an overall tuition and fee bump of 2.23% for the system — an amount lower than last year and lower than the annual inflation rate.

“That’s not accidental but a result of intentional policy and direction,” said Geoff Landward, the commissioner over higher education for the state, at the conclusion of the meeting. “Overall, it’s the students who win in terms of affordability.”

