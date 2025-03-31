© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Here's how much you'll pay in tuition at Utah colleges next year

The Salt Lake Tribune | By Courtney Tanner
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT
The outside of Utah State's Old Main on a cloudy day.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The University of Utah campus is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 4. 2025. Tuition will increase at the U. and all public colleges and universities in the state for fall 2025.

After years of scrutiny for rubber-stamping tuition hikes, Utah’s higher education board met Friday and approved some of the lowest increases in recent state record.

For nearly six hours, Utah Board of Higher Education leaders deliberated and debated over every detail of the requests from each of the state’s eight public colleges and universities. In the end, they approved small increases for all, adding to an overall tuition and fee bump of 2.23% for the system — an amount lower than last year and lower than the annual inflation rate.

“That’s not accidental but a result of intentional policy and direction,” said Geoff Landward, the commissioner over higher education for the state, at the conclusion of the meeting. “Overall, it’s the students who win in terms of affordability.”

Read the rest of the story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
