Utah News

South Main Street underpass construction to begin next summer

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published June 9, 2022 at 6:01 AM MDT
629e9b1ab3a02.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
A pedestrian path runs along the Logan River between Main Street and 100 West in Logan.

While the bridge girders delivered last week for a project going over the Logan River will help drivers travel the valley, an adjacent project building an underpass to allow pedestrians to more easily cross Main Street is anticipated to begin by next summer.

In September, the Utah Department of Transportation granted Logan city $4.1 million to construct a bike and pedestrian underpass under 600 South and Main Street. At the time, Logan Mayor Holly Daines said the UDOT fund requires a 20 percent local match, meaning there will need to be a local payment of around $1,030,000.

According to Kamilla Schultz, a Logan city engineer, the project is currently in its design phase, where it will likely remain for another year. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

