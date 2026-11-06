© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find Utah Public Radio's ongoing election coverage here.

Daily news: A new company is restarting mineral extraction along the Great Salt Lake

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:34 PM MST
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Nov. 11. In this edition:

Several horses fell ill or died in southern Utah. State officials are investigating how

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is investigating the deaths and illnesses of several horses in southern Utah.

The agency got initial reports that three horses had died on a farm and more had become sick. Then, on Monday, they received similar reports from not just southern Utah but Nevada and Arizona as well.

The cause of those deaths is still unconfirmed. They’re currently testing alfalfa hay cubes from Laub’s Feeding and Cubing, which were sold in the area.

The company did a voluntary recall for cubes sold since Oct. 3, and state officials halted further sales pending the investigation.

Horse owners should contact their local vet if their animals exhibit neurological signs like depression, colic, or incoordination. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said treatment is difficult, but can be effective if given quickly.

This company will restart mineral extraction on the Great Salt Lake — with state oversight

Utah has selected Mariana Minerals to restart mineral extraction on the shore of the Great Salt Lake.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands acquired US Magnesium’s former site through bankruptcy proceedings earlier this year.

That means that while Mariana Minerals will be doing the extraction, the state has control of the site’s most valuable assets. That includes 4,500 acres of land and water rights.

According to Mariana Minerals’ website, they will focus on cleanup and using the readily available onsite materials. US Magnesium, the previous owner, had a history of spills and environmental law violations.
Tags
Utah News Product RecallHorsesUtah Department of Agriculture and FoodGreat Salt LakeNatural Resources
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood