Daily news: A new company is restarting mineral extraction along the Great Salt Lake

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Nov. 11. In this edition:



Several horses fell ill or died in southern Utah. State officials are investigating how

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is investigating the deaths and illnesses of several horses in southern Utah.

The agency got initial reports that three horses had died on a farm and more had become sick. Then, on Monday, they received similar reports from not just southern Utah but Nevada and Arizona as well.

The cause of those deaths is still unconfirmed. They’re currently testing alfalfa hay cubes from Laub’s Feeding and Cubing, which were sold in the area.

The company did a voluntary recall for cubes sold since Oct. 3, and state officials halted further sales pending the investigation.

Horse owners should contact their local vet if their animals exhibit neurological signs like depression, colic, or incoordination. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said treatment is difficult, but can be effective if given quickly.

This company will restart mineral extraction on the Great Salt Lake — with state oversight

Utah has selected Mariana Minerals to restart mineral extraction on the shore of the Great Salt Lake.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands acquired US Magnesium’s former site through bankruptcy proceedings earlier this year.

That means that while Mariana Minerals will be doing the extraction, the state has control of the site’s most valuable assets. That includes 4,500 acres of land and water rights.

According to Mariana Minerals’ website, they will focus on cleanup and using the readily available onsite materials. US Magnesium, the previous owner, had a history of spills and environmental law violations.