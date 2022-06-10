Intermountain Healthcare providing free electric vehicle charging to its hospitals

As part of a project to make E-V ownership as convenient as possible, Intermountain Healthcare is offering free charging for all electric vehicles at all its hospitals and clinics throughout Utah.

Glen Garrick, Sustainability Director for Intermountain Healthcare, says that by doing this, they are directly impacting the air quality around Intermountain facilities and their communities. The health system is wanting to help encourage its communities to transition towards an electric vehicle in an effort to improve quality of life for Utah residents.

Garrick says that the demand for electric vehicles is growing, explaining that they have installed 156 parking spaces with E-V charging capabilities.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, an estimated 3% of cars in Utah are electric and the number is going to continue to increase.