Friday PM headlines: Petition urges Romney to run for president, new EV charging stations

New petition created to try and convince Romney to run for president

A new political action committee is asking voters to sign a petition encouraging Sen. Mitt Romney to run for president in 2024. This comes after Romney has consistently resisted the idea of a presidential campaign.

An online petition was launched Thursday by the Draft Romney Manchin Committee. The petition expresses support for a bipartisan presidential ticket to include Romney and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Both senators recently announced that they wouldn’t be running for reelection in the senate, starting speculation that they would pursue running for the presidency.

If the senators are convinced to enter the presidential race, they would compete for nomination at the No Labels convention in Dallas in March. No Labels is a third-party political organization that is seeking ballot access nationwide in 2024.



Utah to double the number of fast-charging stations

This week Utah transportation officials announced that they’re allocating grants to help build 15 new fast-charging sites for electric vehicles across the state. This is meant to match growing demand for the new infrastructure.

These new stations are part of about $17.5 million being invested toward the state’s goal of having a fast-charging site every 50 miles along its interstate highways. Officials say that these 15 new sites will double the state’s fast-charge site capacity by the end of 2024.

Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Newton

A woman was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 218 near Newton yesterday. The woman was 54 years old.

Witnesses reported the crash at about 2:37 p.m. A green Toyota was traveling eastbound when it drifted off the road to the right.

The vehicle then continued down the embankment and struck a power pole causing the car to flip and land upside down in an irrigation canal with three feet of water.

The woman was submerged for 30 minutes before she could be removed. The power pole snapped in half and power line and communication lines were left low-hanging. After the accident, the roadway was closed completely and opened that evening after Rocky Mountain Power replaced the pole.