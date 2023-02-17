© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Forced sterilizations, EV setback and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST
Utah-State-Training-School_trim-500x278.png
(Courtesy of the Utah State Historical Society
A 1942 image of the Utah State Training School in American Fork, where the majority of the eugenic sterilizations in Utah took place.

At least 830 people were forcibly sterilized at state institutions in Utah. Gas would be cheaper and charging electric vehicles more expensive if a bill at the Utah Legislature passes. And Salt Lake City’s mayor promises there will be no police crackdown on the homeless during the NBA All-Star Game.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Tim Fitzpatrick and Blake Apgar, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
Related Content