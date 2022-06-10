© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Logan city animal control officer awarded medal for saving 10-year-old at Skylar Pond

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published June 10, 2022 at 6:44 AM MDT
62a137c64dbe8.image.jpg
Photo courtesy of Logan City Police Department with permission of the family
10-year-old Ubah Ahmad, her mother Nasteho Mohamed and two younger siblings pose for a photo with Cpl. Bryan Lay shortly after Ubah’s rescue at Skylar’s Pond.

A Logan Police Department animal control officer was honored with a medal during the Logan Municipal Council meeting Tuesday after authorities say he saved a 10-year-old child from drowning in Skylar’s Pond earlier this month.

On June 2, according to Mayor Holly Daines, Cpl. Bryan Lay was on duty in the area of Willow Park when he heard a call for help and saw a pair of children struggling in the water. While the mother was retrieving one of the children, according to Daines, Lay saw the older child sink below the water’s surface.

“He immediately dropped his duty belt and went in after her,” Daines said. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Logan City
Related Content