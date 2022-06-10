Logan city animal control officer awarded medal for saving 10-year-old at Skylar Pond

A Logan Police Department animal control officer was honored with a medal during the Logan Municipal Council meeting Tuesday after authorities say he saved a 10-year-old child from drowning in Skylar’s Pond earlier this month.

On June 2, according to Mayor Holly Daines, Cpl. Bryan Lay was on duty in the area of Willow Park when he heard a call for help and saw a pair of children struggling in the water. While the mother was retrieving one of the children, according to Daines, Lay saw the older child sink below the water’s surface.

“He immediately dropped his duty belt and went in after her,” Daines said. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.