Free summer lunches a big draw in Cache Valley schools

As always, lines are expected to be long for free lunches at Cache Valley schools this summer.

In recent years, the Logan City School District has averaged roughly 800 children a day for the federally funded lunches, while the Cache County School District has been feeding around 2,000 a day.

“Childhood hunger doesn’t stop when school’s out, and this is a way that we’re able to help bridge the gap of childhood hunger and help out our community,” said LCSD’s Child Nutrition Coordinator Paul Guyman.

The summer lunches are funded entirely through what’s known as the Seamless Summer Option food program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although the meals are available to all children under age 18 regardless of their parents’ income, it is only offered through schools where at least 50% of students qualify for low-income lunch assistance. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

