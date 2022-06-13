Salt Lake City breaks June 12 heat record with a high of 102 degrees

On Sunday, Salt Lake City set a new record for the highest temperature recorded on June 12.

According to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake City International Airport reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit. This record-breaking temperature marked the first time this year that Salt Lake City rose above 100 degrees.

The previous record of June 12 temperatures was 101, a temperature that was recorded back in 1918.

But Utah residents don’t need to worry about high temperatures for long as a strong cold front is expected to pass through the state Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain is expected to fall before the temperature heats up again, expected to reach a high of 96 on Thursday.