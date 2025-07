Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. They discuss Mendenhall's early life, education, approach to politics, and the lessons she learned from her time in office. They also discuss the role Salt Lake City plays for the state, what defines the city, the 2034 Olympics, and the city's initiatives and investments.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.