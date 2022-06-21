Orem restaurant ranks among “most loved” restaurants in the U.S.

A small restaurant in Orem has received major recognition as one of the country’s most beloved restaurants.

Thai Drift was one of the 100 restaurants named on DoorDash’s “Most Loved All Star Restaurants” list on Monday, a list consisting of restaurants located all across the United States.

According to DoorDash, each of the restaurants on the list aren’t just good at their craft, but they’re reliable and have been top-rated by consumers. The food delivery service says that fewer than 1% of restaurants they accommodate even qualified for the list, making Thai Drift one of the rare few to be considered for ranking.

None of the restaurants were ranked on DoorDash’s list but DoorDash president Christopher Payne says that all of these restaurants have proven to be dependable and operationally efficient.

Payne says that the restaurants in their local communities have always gone the extra mile to make their meals great and it’s an honor to celebrate them and the work they do for both DoorDash and their shared customers.