Valentine's day pop-up museum opens this weekend in Orem

In a shopping plaza in Orem sits what was once a Deseret Book, but for a few nights in February it will transform into a pop-up Valentine’s Day Museum.

Nicole Utley created the museum with McKenna Runnells and Jared Sampson, working with other collaborators to draw a crowd and make a statement with this unique installment.

Utley said her goal with this pop-up is to convert everyone to Valentine’s Day.

The museum is full of pinks and reds, teaches about the history of Valentine’s Day, and includes different interactive activities to involve the guests' senses.

There are also opportunities for photos allowing the guests to fill their social media and photo albums with valentine’s day themed photos.

The pop-up will be open this weekend Feb. 10-11 and on Valentine’s day.