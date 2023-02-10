© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture

Valentine's day pop-up museum opens this weekend in Orem

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST
Blurry glowing hearts.
Freestocks
/
Unsplash

In a shopping plaza in Orem sits what was once a Deseret Book, but for a few nights in February it will transform into a pop-up Valentine’s Day Museum.

Nicole Utley created the museum with McKenna Runnells and Jared Sampson, working with other collaborators to draw a crowd and make a statement with this unique installment.

Utley said her goal with this pop-up is to convert everyone to Valentine’s Day.

The museum is full of pinks and reds, teaches about the history of Valentine’s Day, and includes different interactive activities to involve the guests' senses.

There are also opportunities for photos allowing the guests to fill their social media and photo albums with valentine’s day themed photos.

The pop-up will be open this weekend Feb. 10-11 and on Valentine’s day.

Tags
Arts and Culture UPRvalentine's dayOremMuseums
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content