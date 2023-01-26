Obscure Utah pizza restaurant ranked among the country’s best

One of Utah’s most obscure pizza places was just named one of the very best in the United States.

Hurricane Utah’s “Dixie Pizza Wagon” was ranked No. 5 on the list of Yelp’s “ Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada. ” The small pizza joint, literally operating out of a wagon sitting in a parking lot, is known for their handcrafted, wood-fired pizzas and was ranked among some of the country’s best alongside other places in pizza-centric cities like New York and Chicago.

What helped Dixie Pizza Wagon rank so high and be considered a “one-of-a-kind” operation was its high amount of positive Yelp reviews, with several reviewers saying it was the best pizza they’ve ever had.

Dixie Pizza Wagon was just one of several pizza places operating out of Utah to make the list:

#5: Dixie Pizza Wagon - Hurricane, Utah

#36: MOZZ - Provo, Utah

#79: Curry Pizza - West Valley City, Utah

#87: Antica Forma - Vernal, Utah