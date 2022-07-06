© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah is one of the states with the highest growing demand for alternative fuel vehicles

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published July 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM MDT
A turquoise Nissan electric car with a charging cable connected at the hood.
Kārlis Dambrāns
/
Flickr
Electric vehicles are an alternative to gas-powered ones.

Rising gas prices may be driving people to purchase electric vehicles, but a study by iSeeCars showed that demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is growing fastest in rural parts of the country.

The study analyzed shifts in market shares for alternative fuel vehicles since 2014, finding the top three states with growing alternative fuel markets to be Mississippi, Hawaii and Utah. Of major U.S. cities, Salt Lake City ranks second in market growth.

While these changes are not uniform across the country, the national average shows an increase in demand for alternative fuel vehicles overall.

Utah News electric vehicles
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
See stories by Caroline Long
