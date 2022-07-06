Utah is one of the states with the highest growing demand for alternative fuel vehicles

Rising gas prices may be driving people to purchase electric vehicles, but a study by iSeeCars showed that demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is growing fastest in rural parts of the country.

The study analyzed shifts in market shares for alternative fuel vehicles since 2014, finding the top three states with growing alternative fuel markets to be Mississippi, Hawaii and Utah. Of major U.S. cities, Salt Lake City ranks second in market growth.

While these changes are not uniform across the country, the national average shows an increase in demand for alternative fuel vehicles overall.